TTD to fix smart energy meters at all its cottages and rest houses in Tirumala

November 29, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to hand over the installation and maintenance of smart energy meters at Tirumala to the Hyderabad-based I-BOT Energy Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Interestingly, it is the same firm that has come forward to donate 2,500 smart meters worth ₹114.80 lakh to the TTD for installation at all the cottages and rest houses atop the sacred town.

According to Executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, the firm will be paid ₹191.16 lakh for supply of software (HES, MDM, Cloud), hardware, Internet services, stationary, manpower services, and O&M charges for a period of nine years at the rate of ₹60 per meter per month with a rider that the latter shall hand over the assets, servers and connected software at the end of contract period.

In February 2021, the TTD had resolved to fix meters at all its cottages and rest houses to have a real time assessment of the actual power consumed and plug the loss of energy if any.

Though the TTD initially thought of procuring the meters from APSPDCL and get wiring and fixation works executed on tender basis, it gave up the proposal on realising that recording of power consumption and feeding the details into computers for generation of report was to be carried out manually, and that the arduous task demanded huge manpower.

The subject sprang back to life when a member-trustee broached the issue of smart energy meters during one of the meetings of the trust board, and said the smart devices had the advantage of being operated remotely without any human interference, besides recording the load monitoring and theft automatically.

The TTD, which invited tenders for the supply of smart meters, was discontented with bidders quoting higher rates.

It was at this juncture that I-BOT came forward with a proposal to donate a total of 2,500 (1,700 three phase, 500 single phase and 300 LTCT) smart meters to the TTD on condition that it would be conferred with all the privileges that generally accompany other donations.

The annual power consumption at Tirumala is estimated to be around 450 lakh units. The fixation of smart meters is expected to considerably bring down the carbon footprint of the TTD.