TTD to fix power meters for cottages at Tirumala

Move aimed to identify any transmission loss or misuse

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to set up energy meters for all its cottages, rest houses and choultries at Tirumala.

The decision has been taken with the aim of having authentic information with regard to power consumption, accountability on the usage and losses, identification of transmission losses and to check misuse, if any.

The total consumption of electricity is put around 450 lakh units a year which includes the power utilisation in the cottages, choultries, rest houses, employees’ quarters, shops and Balajinagar tenements.

The TTD earlier fixed energy meters for the shops and the Balajinagar tenements and has been collecting consumption charges as per the tariff fixed by the APSPDCL (Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd) but has left out cottages and rest houses as they are being utilised for accommodating visiting pilgrims.

However, the TTD now looks determined to have a transparent audit of the energy consumed, and has estimated that it would require 21,360 meters for its proposal. It has resolved to procure them from the APSDCL. The discom would also be entrusted with the task of calibration and testing of the meters as it would save the TTD of the burden of certification and the expenses involved thereof. Both single and three-phase meters would be procured at a cost of ₹2.50 crore.

It, however, resolved to follow the tendering system for wiring and fixing of the meters and accorded administrative sanction for ₹1 crore for the purpose.