TTD to fill up vacancies in its engineering department through direct recruitment

December 13, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will fill up vacancies (for posts already sanctioned) in its engineering department by way of direct recruitment.

The TTD has identified 78 vacancies under four categories in its Civil and Electrical wings mostly in the cadre of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Technical Officer (ATO) and decided to fill up 56 posts which have already been earmarked to be filled up by way of direct recruitment.

The management has decided to fill up the vacancies after a gap of 12 years as there has been a steep rise in workload owing to several retirements and promotions.

Though the management initially thought of deputing AEEs and AEs from the Engineering Department, it could not succeed in its efforts with the latter not paying much inclination to the proposal.

Besides, of the 146 personnel working at present, 53 of them are above 55 years of age while 43 staff are aged between 51 and 55 years of age. This means the management would be left with a dire shortage of hands in the next ten years unless recruitments are made.

The TTD, which decided to adhere strictly to the existing service rules and also follow the Rule of Reservation in the recruitment process, contacted the Organising Chairman, GATE Office, IIT Chennai for setting question papers and APOnline authorities for extending services like web application, online receipt of applications and generation of hall tickets.

The TTD board which twice rejected the proposal — the first in view of the then prevailing COVID-19 conditions in May 2020 and later in July 2022 with a direction to the authorities to come up with the exact requirement of manpower, was convinced with the argument that the engineering personnel were being overburdened with other works like preparation of new jewellery, construction, development and maintenance of new temples across the country, renovation of ancient endowments/private temples and construction of temples with SriVani funds, SVIMS and TUDA works, TTD gosalas and construction of paediatric hospital among several other works. The management authorised its Executive Officer to finalise the modalities and to sanction the required funds for taking up the recruitment process.

