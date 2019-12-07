TTD to fill long-pending vacancies

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has reportedly resolved to fill vacant posts across all its departments in a phased manner.

An indication to this effect was given by TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Friday, who said that the notification for filling posts above the rank of junior assistant will in all probability be issued by this month-end.

For the posts below the rank of junior assistant, the TTD board has already decided to allocate 75% of the jobs to local youths in each district and the same has been sent to the government for ratification based on which the management will embark on the recruitment drive.

Festival rush

Mr. Singhal said that elaborate arrangements are being made in anticipation of a huge rush of devotees to the hill town on occasion of the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi festivals scheduled on January 6 and 7. Temporary sheds with covered rooftops will be constructed along all the mada streets to offer shelter during rain. Devotees will also be given free food packets and round-the-clock drinking water, Mr. Singhal said.

The temple will remain closed for over 13 hours due to a solar eclipse scheduled on December 26, Mr. Singhal said, appealing to devotees who have planned their trips to Tirumala on December 25 and 26 to postpone their visit accordingly.

About one tmc of water will be supplied to Tirumala from the proposed Balaji reservoir to be jointly taken up by the TTD and the State government.

The TTD will contribute ₹60 crore as its share of construction cost and will also bear the expenses of laying the water pipelines, he said.

The water available in all the five dams atop Tirumala besides the Kalyani dam at Tirupati will be sufficient to meet the requirements of the temple town for another 544 days, he said..

Mr. Singhal said that the TTD is yet to release any funds for the prestigious Garuda Varadhi (flyover) at Tirupati.

The expansion of the flyover is expected to cost ₹500 crore. Once the Smart City corporation under which the project is being taken up finalises the final budget, the TTD board will discuss the issue again before declaring its share of contribution, he said.

New temple

The TTD is yet to arrive at a decision regarding discarding of the frequent abhishekams to the processional idol of Malayappa Swamy which unfortunately has suffered erosion over time.

Given the sensitive nature of the issue, the Agama advisory committee will discuss the subject at length before arriving at a final decision, he said.

The conduct of a private yagam by a TTD member trustee at Kapila Theertham temple which kicked up a controversy was in line with the agama advisory committee’s recommendations, he said.

It has been resolved to construct a temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tiruttani in Tamil Nadu – the sacred abode of Lord Muruga. The temple, along with a kalyana mandapam, will come up on two acres of land, he said.

Gold-plating works to the Vimanam at the Sri Varaha Swamy temple in Tirumala will be taken up from January, Mr. Singhal said. He said TTD diaries and calendars, which enjoy great demand, will be available across the country from December 10.