TTD to encourage cashless transactions

To enhance transparency and encourage cashless transactions at Tirumala, TTD Executive Officer Anilkumar singhal on Saturday directed the officials to install swiping machines at all the accommodation and darshan counters.

At a high level review meeting with senior officials at administrative buildings at Tirupati, he said the two per cent charges collected towards swiping bank cards at Andhra Bank counter for purchase of gold and silver dollars has also been scrapped since Friday.

He also said that no swiping charges henceforth will be collected from the pilgrims for entering into transactions with the TTD.