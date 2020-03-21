TTD to distribute 2.7 lakh laddus among its staff

The TTD on Saturday fashioned out a novel design to dispose of its stock of unsold laddus.

A staggering 2.70 lakh unsold laddus were left with the TTD on Friday — the day it resolved not to allow pilgrims for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara as part of its efforts to contain the community spread of COVID-19.

The TTD on an average produces nearly three lakh laddus every day and sells it across the counters at ₹50 each to pilgrims. A buffer stock of laddus running into a couple of lakhs is also maintained daily to meet any sudden spurt in the demand.

Given the immense sentiments attached to the laddu prasadam, the TTD could neither let it go waste nor dispose it of to the public for want of devotees.

After brooding over the issue, the officials decided to provide 10 laddus to each employee free of cost as ‘Ugadi’ (Telugu New Year) gift. There are about 23,000-odd employees working in TTD including regular, contract and outsourced employees.

A circular to this effect was issued to the heads of various departments asking them to provide a detailed list of the employees to ensure proper distribution of the ‘laddu’.