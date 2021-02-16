TTD to develop Veda Patasala at Keesaragutta in Telangana

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Monday urged engineering officials to prepare proposals and estimates for taking up various developmental activities at the Veda Patasala in Keesaragutta in Telangana.

Principal of the Vedic school Mallikarjuna Avadhani apprised Mr. Reddy about the need for construction of additional classrooms and hostel blocks as the total strength of the inmates has shot up to 120 students as against 40 students at the time of its inception.

He also pitched for the construction of a compound wall to prevent wild animals from straying into the campus. Mr. Reddy, who visited the classrooms, hostel building, prayer hall and dining hall within the campus, also paid a visit to the temple of Ramalingeswara Swamy.