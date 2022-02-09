TTD to develop ‘brundavanam’ at Tirumala

TIRUMALA

09 February 2022 01:17 IST

It will come up on a 1.50-acre site close to the temple

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Tuesday said that a blueprint is being readied for the development of Tarigonda Vengamamba Brundavanam at Tirumala.

The TTD has recently acquired 1.50 acres of land at the brundavanam after a prolonged legaltussle with the managers of a private school who were in possession of the site. Now, withthe legal hurdles being cleared, the TTD board has resolved to construct a Dhyana Mandiram (meditation centre)on the vacant site in close proximity to the temple for the benefit of devotees.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking toreporters, Mr. Jawahar Reddysaid that noted architect Anand Sai – the brain behind the re-construction of the Yadadri temple in Bhadrachalam,has beenassigned with the task ofdrawing upa concept plan along with the required designs for developing the gardens and awareness centre at the site.

Mr. Jawahar Reddysaid that thebhoomi puja for developing the Anjanadri hills— considered as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman — will be organised on February 16 on the auspicious day of Magha Pournami and said that two former trustees of the TTD trust board, Nageswara Rao and Murali Krishna, have already expressed their willingness to bear the entire cost of the project.