TTD to deploy more water dispensers in fight against plastic

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) which of late has declared a war against the use of plastic at the sacred shrine of Lord Venkateswara in yet another move has decided to set up cool water dispensers at its guest houses and enquiry counters.

The first consignment of water dispensers on Monday reached Tirumala.

The TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, who confirmed the receipt of the consignment, said that the engineering officials were yet to arrive at an exact figure with regard to the requirement of water dispensers.

Several members of the TTD board have volunteered to bear the expenses of water dispensers.

Water pipeline connections to the dispensers will be provided from the nearest Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants already set up under the TTD’s Jala Prasadam scheme.

The setting up of water dispensers at all the identified points is likely to be completed by December 1.

Penalty prescribed

The TTD has already instructed its employees to shun the use of plastic water bottles at their respective working places and also appealed to devotees to stop carrying them to Tirumala.

The local shopkeepers and the owners of eateries have been asked to minimise the use of plastic or face penalties.

Later on, the temple administration is likely to withdraw the permission given to various agencies for the commercial transportation of water bottles to the hill-top shrine.

Jute bags for laddus

Meanwhile, the TTD on Monday also introduced paper boxes and jute bags as an alternative for its laddu plastic covers.

The boxes and bags will be made available in various sizes at the laddu counters.

The TTD sells around 15,000 to 20,000 plastic covers every day.