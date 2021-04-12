TTD to declare Hanuman ‘birthplace’ on Rama Navami

Tirumala

12 April 2021 23:49 IST

The TTD has decided to declare the Anjanadri Hills, a part of the mountain ranges that constitute the abode of Lord Venkateswara, as the original birthplace of Lord Hanuman on Sri Rama Navami falling on April 21.

Earlier, the TTD had decided to make public all the epigraphical, astrological and mythological evidences it had collected in support of its claim on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year’s Day, on Tuesday.

Later, considering that Sri Rama Navami will be more appropriate for announcement of the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, who is best known for his ardent devotion towards Lord Rama, the TTD is believed to have changed the date.

A high-level committee comprising eminent scholars including the Vice-Chancellors of Vedic and National Sanskrit Universities and professors, under the supervision of TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, is already prepared with the relevant information to prove their claim.