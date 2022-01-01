TTD to decide soon on degree courses at school for hearing impaired

CHITTOOR

01 January 2022 22:34 IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Saturday said that a decision would be taken at the TTD Trust Board meeting regarding the provision to allow degree courses for the benefit of hearing impaired students at its S.V. Badhira Patashala at Tirupati.

The Executive Officer was inspecting the school along with senior officials. During interaction with the students, the officer was informed that the students were unable to pursue their education beyond 10th class and Intermediate. At the request of the students and parents, Mr. Reddy said a suitable decision would be taken on the issue soon.

The school under the TTD administration was established in 1974. Apart from general education and vocational training, students here are also given training in yoga courses.

