TTD to crack the whip on 44 employees following ‘alien faith’

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management has found 44 of its employees as non-Hindus following “alien faiths” and is set to crack the whip on them. The number is spread across the ministerial-level to the cadre of Assistant Executive Officer.

The Vigilance Department took up a thorough investigation and reportedly conducted even a door-to-door inquiry to zero in on their faith and praying pattern. In the past, a person’s faith did not matter when it came to selecting him/her for employment in the TTD, but instances of proselytisation such as drawing ‘cross’ marks on the hills and distribution of pamphlets containing prohibitive content in the vicinity of Tirumala created an uproar a decade ago. The State government had then banned evangelical activities near temples.

Though the issue was discussed widelysans any action, it assumed prominence after the video of a woman officer entering a church for prayers in a vehicle provided to her by the TTD management went viral on social media.

Several Hindu groups expressed displeasure and demanded action on such people, following which the TTD was forced to take action by issuing memos and seeking explanation.

Though the nature of action is not immediately known, sources said those identified might be sent to State government service, without affecting their promotional prospects and benefits.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad accused the vigilance department of either complicity or having turned a blind eye to the anomaly all these years.

“Not just practising a different religion, some of them were found to be serving as pastors and preachers,” VHP district secretary K. Subbanna told The Hindu. It thanked Executive Officer A.K. Singhal for taking prompt action on their demands.