TTD to contest T.N. court order to pay Rs.45 lakh to a devotee

Salem man’s Vastralankara seva ticket for July 10, 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
September 04, 2022 19:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aggrieved by the orders passed by a consumer court in Salem in Tamil Nadu directing it to either facilitate Vastralankara seva or pay a compensation of Rs. 45 lakh to a devotee, the TTD has decided to go for an appeal in the higher court.

A devotee Hari Bhaskar, resident of Alagapuram in Salem, booked a Vastralankara seva ticket online (which has a great demand among the pilgrim fraternity) by tendering Rs. 12,250 on June 27, 2006 and was granted a ticket to attend the seva on July 10, 2020.

However, the TTD had cancelled all arjitha sevas at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala from March 20, 2020 till March 2022, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to highly placed sources, about 17,946 devotees had booked various arjitha seva tickets during the period. The TTD had sent a communique to the devotees requesting them to either prefer a slot in the VIP break darshan or seek refund of their ticket amount.

While about 95% of the devotees utilised the option provided by the TTD a few contested the decision in the High Court which ruled in favour of the former.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Bhaskar, who insisted for Vastralankara ticket on the ground that he had been waiting since 16 years to witness the seva, approached the consumer court which in its order on July 18 directed the TTD to either allot a Vastralankara seva ticket within a year or pay a compensation of Rs. 45 lakh for deficiency in service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
hinduism
court administration

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app