TTD to construct temporary sheds for benefit of COVID-19 patients

The TTD is gearing up to set up 22 sheds across the State.

Tirumala

13 May 2021 19:59 IST

The 30-bed, oxygen equipped structures will come up in various districts

The TTD has resolved to construct temporary sheds using German technology for the benefit of the COVID-19 patients in the State.

Beds with oxygen facility will be provided at the sheds proposed to be constructed at 22 identified locations in various districts.

Funds sanctioned

The programme is expected to cost the TTD ₹3.52 crore, which was sanctioned by Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Thursday from the Sri Venkateswara Sarva Shreya Nidhi Trust.

Advertising

Advertising

Each shed will be spacious enough to accommodate 30 beds.

The TTD experimented with similar sheds recently at its Sri Padmavati COVID Hospital in Tirupati to accommodate patients left unattended in the corridors due to lack of beds.

As the results proved rewarding, Dr. Reddy, who is also Chairman of the State COVID Command Control Centre, decided to provide the facility in the wake of requests from various quarters.

The TTD will construct four sheds in Visakhapatnam, three each in Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna and Kakinada, and two each in Kurnool and Prakasam districts, in addition to other two locations.

The funds will be provided to the respective District Collectors.