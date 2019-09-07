TTD to construct secondboondi-making complex

The TTD is grappling hard to meet the ever-increasing demand for its laddu prasadam from the visiting pilgrims.

The production of laddus, which was just a few thousands a day during the early 90s spiralled up to two lakh by the end of the first decade of this century and at present it touched the three-lakh mark – thanks to the free and subsidised laddu schemes introduced by the TTD for the benefit of the ordinary pilgrims.

Having found itself in a difficult situation where the pilgrim demand for the laddus almost equalled its production capacity, the TTD immediately swung itself into an expansion mode and decided to go in for construction of an additional boondi-making complex at a cost of ₹3 crore.

At present there are about 40 giant-sized ovens in the already existing boondi making complex. It has been resolved to employ the same number of ovens at the new complex the construction of which is being taken up at a rapid pace.

Gesture

Chairman of India Cements N. Srinivasan, who earlier generously donated for the construction of the existing complex, also has agreed to bear the entire cost of the new complex under progress. According to TTD Special Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, though the initiative is of temporary nature, the laddu production will nevertheless shoot up to 10 lakh a day and is sufficient to meet the requirements of the pilgrims for another couple of years or so. In reply to a question, he concurred that there is a paucity of space which is required for mixing and moulding of laddus inside the potu (temple kitchen) and that the management will soon come out with a solution.