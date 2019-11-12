TTD to construct ‘kalyana mandapams’ in Kadapa and Kurnool districts

The TTD has accorded administrative sanction for taking up the construction of ‘kalyana mandapams’ in the backward villages of Kadapa, the native district of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The villages identified are Vemula, Balapanuru and Lingala.

The proposed kalyana mandapams, which shall be spread in an area of 8,800 square feet each, will have an in built provision for a marriage hall to accommodate about 500 persons and a dining hall for 120 persons. The cost of each mandapam is pegged at around ₹1.50 crore.

Even though the TTD board had imposed a blanket ban on the construction of ‘kalyana mandapams’ in 2007 battered by criticism that several of them were left either unused or untenanted it subsequently revoked the ban vide Resolution No. 471 on January 27, 2012 and resolved to approve the constructions on a case-by-case basis after a detailed study.

New conditions

As a precautionary measure, the TTD had also imposed certain riders to avoid any kind of criticism or controversy in future. According to the new stipulations in place, the sponsor should register at least one acre of undisputed vacant land in favour of TTD with absolute ownership rights in case of a village and two acres should the construction be taken up at district headquarters.

This apart 40% of the total cost of the ‘kalyana mandapam’ should be paid to the TTD in the form of public contribution should the construction be taken up in the areas dwelled by forward classes, 30% in the localities dominated by BCs and 10% in case of tribal areas.

The Pulivendula Area Development Agency (PADA) after fulfilling all the conditions laid down by the TTD in an earnest appeal requested the temple administration to take up the construction works at the earliest to which the board reacted positively. The board also relaxed the rules pertaining to the public contribution for the construction of ‘kalyana mandapam’ at Dhone in Kurnool district and resolved to accept ₹25 lakh as against ₹39 lakh. The decision to construct ‘kalyana mandapam’ at Dhone was originally taken by the previous board in its Resolution No. 441 dated 9th October last year.