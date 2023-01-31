January 31, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to construct breast walls and also raise the height of existing walls along the second ghat road leading to Tirumala.

The decision comes following the recommendations of the Technical Experts Committee which suggested the construction of breast walls at all slip locations and rock fall protection walls at vulnerable points on the ghat roads.

The second ghat road leading to the hill temple was closed for more than forty days following incessant rains in November and December 2021, resulting in massive landslips.

Fortunately, devotees were not subjected to difficulties as the shrine is connected to Tirupati with two ghat roads. This apart, the TTD has also laid a link road connecting both the ghat roads which are operated during times of exigency.

The committee consisting of R. Kondal Rao, retired ENC and honorary technical advisor to TTD, Dr. S. Narasimha Rao, Professor (Retd) IIT Chennai, Dr. C. V. Prasad Geo-marine consultants Pvt Ltd Chennai, in their recommendations, suggested taking up of the lining of drains, rock bolting/short crete works and construction of RCC crash barriers at all the identified places.

Another experts committee consisting of G. Ramachandra reddy, Chief Engineer (Retd) and honorary advisor to TTD, Prof Dr. K.S. Rao, IIT Delhi, in their recommendations, also suggested taking up protective measures for reinforcing the hill slopes, arresting landslips/rock falls in a phased manner on a priority basis.

TTD which had already accorded an administrative sanction for ₹59 crore in April last, for taking up the works with a rider to primarily focus on the works relating to the prevention of landslips has now turned its attention to the construction of the breast walls and raising the height of the existing walls.

Though it was estimated to cost ₹13 crores, the works were awarded to an Erode-based construction company which stood as the lowest bidder quoting ₹9.07 crores in the reverse tendering after the formal approval by the TTD board.