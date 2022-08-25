TTD to construct 1,342 temples in Andhra Pradesh

Trust board signs MoU with Endowments Department and Samarasata Sewa Foundation

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
August 25, 2022 20:26 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to construct 1,342 Lord Venkateswara temples across Andhra Pradesh.

The TTD signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Endowments Department and the Samarasata Sewa Foundation, here on Thursday.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that 500 temples had been constructed with the SRIVANI Trust funds in the first phase. The committee set up for the purpose has already identified land for the construction of 120 of the proposed 1,342 temples.

The SRIVANI Trust was constituted in 2019 for the rejuvenation of ancient and dilapidated Hindu temples.

“As of now, the trust has received ₹500 crore in the form of donations and the fund will be spent on undertaking repairs and providing assistance to small temples for offering Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam. A new policy will be announced at the SRIVANI Trust’s board meeting slated for September 3,” Mr. Dharma Reddy said.

Samarasata Sewa Foundation chairman Talluru Vishnu said that the construction of 1,342 temples would be completed in six months.

