TTD to construct 11 new temples with an outlay of ₹8.48 crore

SriVani Trust and Endowments Department to fund the works

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to take up the construction of 11 new temples in various parts of the State with a budget outlay of ₹8.48 crore. The construction works will be jointly undertaken by theTTD and the Endowments Department.

The intention behind taking up the construction of temples is to promote the Sanatana Hindu Dharma particularly in remote and backward areas and check religious conversions.

The funds received through the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (SriVani) Trust and the Common Good Fund (CGF) of the Endowments Department will be utilised.

Master Database system

A Master Database system will also be set up to store the details of the works and ensure transparency in the spending.

“The management has already taken up construction of more than 50 temples and 42 bhajan mandirs in various parts of the State with the SriVani Trust funds and extended financial aid for taking up renovation works at over 84 temples. So far, over 1,100 applications have been received from the residents of SC, ST and BC colonies for construction of temples in their localities. The works will be undertaken once the verification and validation of the applications are completed by the endowment officials,” said TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy.