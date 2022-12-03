TTD to consider extending privileged darshan at Tirumala to devotees with respiratory ailments

December 03, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Saturday said that TTD was considering the suggestion of including pilgrims with serious respiratory ailments such as asthma under the privileged darshan category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Already, devotees with physical ailments, senior citizens and parents with infants are extended the privilege in the darshan of the deity.

Speaking to the media, after anchoring the public interactive programme on Saturday, Mr. Reddy said that he saw a merit in the suggestion of the devotee who sought a privilege for people with serious respiratory ailments in the darshan of the deity on a par with other pilgrims with disabilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that the TTD was also contemplating using organic rice at its Nitya Annadanam Complex to further improve the quality of the food being served to devotees.

Income

Later disclosing the details of income earned in the month of November, he said that about ₹127.31 crore was derived from the temple hundi, while around ₹20.77 lakh had the darshan of the deity.

In all, 43.13 lakh devotees availed themselves of free food under the Anna Prasadam scheme and about one crore laddus were sold during the month.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US