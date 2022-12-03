TTD to consider extending privileged darshan at Tirumala to devotees with respiratory ailments

December 03, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Saturday said that TTD was considering the suggestion of including pilgrims with serious respiratory ailments such as asthma under the privileged darshan category.

Already, devotees with physical ailments, senior citizens and parents with infants are extended the privilege in the darshan of the deity.

Speaking to the media, after anchoring the public interactive programme on Saturday, Mr. Reddy said that he saw a merit in the suggestion of the devotee who sought a privilege for people with serious respiratory ailments in the darshan of the deity on a par with other pilgrims with disabilities.

He said that the TTD was also contemplating using organic rice at its Nitya Annadanam Complex to further improve the quality of the food being served to devotees.

Income

Later disclosing the details of income earned in the month of November, he said that about ₹127.31 crore was derived from the temple hundi, while around ₹20.77 lakh had the darshan of the deity.

In all, 43.13 lakh devotees availed themselves of free food under the Anna Prasadam scheme and about one crore laddus were sold during the month.