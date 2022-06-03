TTD to conduct free mass marriages on August 7 in A.P.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Friday said that free mass marriages will be organised at all its district head quarters in the State on August 7.

The TTD board of trustees, during one of its recent sittings, decided to relaunch the Kalyanamastu programme, which was stopped after the demise of the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Speaking to media on Friday, Mr. Subba Reddy said the decision was taken to reduce the financial burden on the poor and downtrodden as the marriages of late have become a costly affair.

The ‘sumuhurtham’ for the event is fixed between 8.07 a.m. and 8.17 a.m. on August 7 . All the eligible and desirous couples can get their names enrolled at their respective Collectorates, RDO and Tehsildar offices.

In reply to a question, he said the TTD was ready to carry out free mass marriages even in other States.