TTD to compose 1,000 Annamayya kritis

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy asked officials to prepare a roadmap for composing music for 1,000 songs written by Tallapaka Annamacharya.

The saint-poet has written over 32,000 songs in praise of Lord Venkateswara, of which only 14,000 have been composed so far.

Chairing a meeting with officials of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC), Dasa Sahitya Project and renowned musicians at Annamayya Bhavan here on Monday, Mr. Reddy said that the selection committee should give importance to the youth and that the composition should be done by Sri Venkateswara Recording Project.

He said plans are also afoot to telecast Annamacharya, Tarigonda Vengamamba and Purandara Dasa sankeertanas for half an hour every day on SVBC.

SVBC chairman Sri Saikrishna Yachendra, special officer of Dasa Sahitya Project Dr. P.R. Ananda Theerthacharyulu, SVHVS project officer Dr. A. Vibhishana Sharma, Astan Vidwan Dr. G. Balakrishna Prasad, renowned violinist Kumari Kanyakumari, vocalist Mohanakrishna and Prof. Rani Sada Sivamurti were present in the meeting.