TTD to clear coins worth ₹4.33 crore

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Saturday urged bankers to help the temple administration in clearing coins worth ₹4.33 crore piled up in its coffers.

At a review meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan, Mr. Reddy said coins had accumulated as periodic clearing did not happen during the past four months due to COVID-19 crisis.

He urged them to suggest the modalities to be worked out in disposing of the accumulated stock.

TTD Deputy Executive Officer Venkataiah and managers of various nationalised banks were among those who took part in the meeting.

