TTD to chip in for Sri Ramakrishna Mission’s institute in Kolkata

Centre for Human Excellence and Social Sciences aims to provide personality development courses to youth

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
August 28, 2022 01:33 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) has resolved to provide a financial assistance of ₹2 crore to Sri Ramakrishna Mission for the construction of the Centre for Human Excellence and Social Sciences at Viveka Tirtha in New Town of Kolkata.

The mission had earlier requested the TTD to extend an assistance of ₹25 crore for the project.

Authorities of the mission, in a letter, explained that the centre is aimed at providing personality development and character building courses to youth and value orientation courses to professionals.

They also added that it would work on similar lines of the Art Institute in Chicago, U.S., where Swamy Vivekananda delivered his famous address at the World’s Parliament of Religions seminar in 1893.

While the total cost of the auditorium project is estimated at ₹143.90 crore.

