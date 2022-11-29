TTD to change VIP Break darshan timing of Tirumala temple from December 1

November 29, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G.P. SHUKLA

The Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala | Photo Credit: File photo

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to change the timing of VIP break darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple from 5.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. on an experimental basis. The revised darshan timing will come into force from December 1.

The intention behind the move is to facilitate an early darshan for the common devotees congregated at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex the previous night the following morning.

The decision will enable devotees have the darshan of the deity the same day and ease pressure on the accommodation front, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the TTD has also resolved to open a counter at its Madhavam rest house in Tirupati from November 30 for the benefit of devotees seeking offline SriVani darshan tickets.

