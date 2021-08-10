TTD to celebrate ‘Mana Gudi’ in Telugu States

Tirumala

10 August 2021 01:36 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanms has resolved to celebrate Mana Gudi in both the Telugu States during the month.

As part of the programme aimed at inculcating moral and traditional values among the masses, particularly the youth, and encourage them play an active role in restoring the lost glory of the temples, the TTD has decided to organise Varalakshmi Vratam on August 20, Sravana Pournami (August 22) and Sri Krishna Janmastami on August 30 at all the identified temples at various district headquarters in both the States by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

While all the dharmic projects under the TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) shall assist the priests carry out Varalakshmi Vratam at their respective temples, religious discourses would be organised on Sravan Pournami and Go Puja and Utlotsavam on the day of Sri Krishna Janmastami.