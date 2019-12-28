TTD to build temples at Varanasi, Jammu

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board on Saturday decided to construct the Sri Venkateswara temples at Varanasi, the constituency being represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Jammu, the newly formed Union Territory.

The board, which met at Tirumala, also decided to consider the request of the Uttar Pradesh Government for a temple as and when an appropriate place was provided.

The TTD had given administrative sanction of ₹30 crore for the construction of the Sri Venkateswara temple and information centre at Bandra in Mumbai.

The estimated budget of ₹3,116.25 crore for the financial year 2019-20 was revised to ₹3,243.19 crore. Similarly, the estimated revenue through the ‘Srivari Hundi’, which was pegged at ₹1,231 crore, had been revised to ₹1,285 crore.

The revenue from sale of ‘prasadam’ was put at ₹330 crore against the estimated figure of ₹270 crore.

A sum of ₹14 crore was earmarked for gold ‘malam’ (gilding) of Sri Varaha Swamy temple at Tirumala by using the gold available in the TTD treasury.

TTD Board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy was in the chair. Ex officio members, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Secretary (Revenue) Usha Rani, Endowments Commissioner Padma, TUDA chairman Ch. Bhaskar Reddy and other members were present.