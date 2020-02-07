Andhra Pradesh

TTD to build entrance arch at Tirumala

more-in

With an intention to amplify the religious environs, the TTD has taken up the construction of an ornamental entrance arch at the Garudadrinagar toll gate at Tirumala.

The construction cost of the arch, similar to the one at Alipiri in Tirupati, has been put around ₹1.70 crore.

According to TTD Superintending Engineer Nageswar Rao, improvements will also be taken up to the existing four lanes at the GNC toll gate. While two lanes are earmarked for four-wheelers reaching the town in addition to a separate lane for two-wheelers a similar provision has been provided for the vehicles motoring down the town.

Proposals are also afoot for setting up modernised luggage scanners at the toll gate to check the smuggling of prohibited goods into the town.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 1:44:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ttd-to-build-entrance-arch-at-tirumala/article30756615.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY