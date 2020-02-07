TTD to build entrance arch at Tirumala

With an intention to amplify the religious environs, the TTD has taken up the construction of an ornamental entrance arch at the Garudadrinagar toll gate at Tirumala.

The construction cost of the arch, similar to the one at Alipiri in Tirupati, has been put around ₹1.70 crore.

According to TTD Superintending Engineer Nageswar Rao, improvements will also be taken up to the existing four lanes at the GNC toll gate. While two lanes are earmarked for four-wheelers reaching the town in addition to a separate lane for two-wheelers a similar provision has been provided for the vehicles motoring down the town.

Proposals are also afoot for setting up modernised luggage scanners at the toll gate to check the smuggling of prohibited goods into the town.