TTD to build entrance arch at Tirumala

With an intention to amplify the religious environs, the TTD has taken up the construction of an ornamental entrance arch at the Garudadrinagar toll gate at Tirumala.
The construction cost of the arch, similar to the one at Alipiri in Tirupati, has been put around ₹1.70 crore.
According to TTD Superintending Engineer Nageswar Rao, improvements will also be taken up to the existing four lanes at the GNC toll gate. While two lanes are earmarked for four-wheelers reaching the town in addition to a separate lane for two-wheelers a similar provision has been provided for the vehicles motoring down the town.
Proposals are also afoot for setting up modernised luggage scanners at the toll gate to check the smuggling of prohibited goods into the town.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.