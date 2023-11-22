HamberMenu
TTD to begin recruitment for 60 vacant posts

November 22, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that it will conduct the recruitment of vacant posts in the engineering department in a totally ‘transparent manner’. The temple board also appealed to the aspirants to not approach brokers and get scammed.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said neither the TTD board nor the officials will be involved in the recruitment process and thus there would be no recommendations.

The 60 vacant posts will be filled entirely based on merit basis through exams, and the question papers will prepared by IIT Madras experts. “We will fill up vacancies in our educational institutions shortly,” the Chairman added.

Moreover, TTD issued notifications in leading newspapers, on its official website, and on the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) for recruitments in civil engineering posts.

Joint Executive Officers Sada Bhargavi and V. Veerabrahmam were also present at the press meet.

