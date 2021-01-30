TTD to bear additional cost of making Kanipakam chariot

Gold rates prevailing in 2010 and 2019 to be taken into account

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has come forward to bear the additional cost involved in the making of a golden chariot for the temple of Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy in Kanipakam, which is expected to run into a couple of crores.

It was in 2008 that the Kanipakam Devasthanam decided to get a golden chariot readied with the help of TTD and had deposited ₹1 crore into the latter’s account in February 2010 towards initial expenses.

However, the proposal failed to make any headway, and after a hiatus, the Kanipakam Devasthanam deposited another ₹5 crore into the latter’s account in October 2019 towards the making of the chariot.

As per the agreement, TTD would take up gold gilding works on the existing wooden chariot. Fifteen kg of gold was estimated to be required for the project and the total cost was pegged at ₹7.15 crore which included the cost of materials and labour charges, according to the figures finalised in October 2019.

Though it was initially decided that the gold would be procured from MMTC, Hyderabad, the TTD later decided to use its own gold lying in its coffers after seeking government approval.

Accordingly, the government passed a G.O. on February 27, 2020 permitting the TTD to draw the required gold from its treasury following which the Kanipakam Devasthanam was asked to deposit the remaining amount of ₹1.15 crore into its account for taking up the work.

Meanwhile, the Kanipakkam temple authorities, in a letter last September, requested the TTD to take into account gold rates prevailing on February 15, 2010 and October 10, 2019 on which dates the money was deposited into the TTD’s account.

The TTD board, during its meeting last November, agreed to consider the gold rates as per the Chennai bullion market on the respective dates that the payments were made.