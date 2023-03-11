ADVERTISEMENT

TTD to augment hostel facilities for boys at SVIMS super specialty hospital

March 11, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - TIRUMALA

As an immediate laternative, it has decided to construct an additional floor with 28 rooms atop the existing hostel building at a cost of ₹3.55 crores.

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

A view of SVIMS super specialty hospital in Tirupati. File photo | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has resolved to address on a priority basis the shortage of boys hostel facilities at its Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) super specialty hospital in Tirupati.

As an immediate laternative, it has decided to construct an additional floor with 28 rooms atop the existing hostel building at a cost of ₹3.55 crores so as to accommodate around 100 students.

The TTD had established the multi super specialty hospital in 1993 which later on was declared as a State University providing under-graduate, post graduate, diploma and doctoral programmes in various disciplines. It has at present an overall strength of around 2,200 students among whom 789 are males and the rest 1411 female students.

While the girl students are accommodated in the hostels at various locations including in certain TTD quarters, the boys are left with with only a two storied hostel building consisting of 43 rooms with common toilets. Even though, the overall holding capacity was put around 130 students, the paucity of accommodation rather forced the management to board four to five students in each room as against the normal capacity of three each forcing the rest to opt private accommodation.

With more and more requests for augmentation of hostel facilities pouring-in from the students fraternity, the TTD as a relief measure arrived at a decision to construct an additional floor and also accorded an administrative sanction for the allocation of the budget from its own funds.

