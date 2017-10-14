TTD to account for all its ‘hundi’ collections on a day-to-day basis

The TTD has resolved to account for all the ‘hundi’ proceeds received at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on a day-to-day basis.

The ‘hundi’ at the famous hill temple which nets an income of more than ₹1,000 crore annually also receives foreign currency and coins, soiled notes, demand drafts, cheques, several kilograms of gold, silver and precious stones. But for the domestic currency notes the rest are not accounted for on a daily basis.

To rectify the anomaly, the TTD in the first instance has decided to entrust the responsibility of collecting and accounting of all the foreign currency and coins being received from the temple ‘hundi’ to a nationalised bank on a daily basis and secondly dispose of heaps of foreign currency, coins and soiled notes lying idle in its coffers. At present, the TTD has several tonnes of foreign coins (belonging to 25 to 30 countries) in its possession.

Talking to media, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal reasoned lack of proper expertise in assaying the value of the foreign coins as the main hindrance in disposing of the accumulated stocks.

The management has decided to dispose of the high valued foreign coins which are low in quantity and later seek the advice of different embassies in disposing of the coins of their countries.

The temple ‘hundi’ has also received counterfeit currency notes (the volume not revealed) and the issue will be taken up with the ministry concerned, he said.

Demonetised notes

In reply to a question, Mr. Singhal said that the TTD has about ₹25 crore worth demonetised notes in its possession. “We have been repeatedly representing to the Union government about the issue. Even during last week we had submitted a representation to the government detailing all the factors and have sought a positive action,” he said.