TTD to accept offline donations for its children’s hospital in Tirupati

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) has announced that it would accept offline donations for its children’s multi super specialty hospital in Tirupati that is under construction.

Though online donations have been pouring in since February, the TTD has decided to go for offline acceptance of donations upon the suggestions of devotees.

Devotees contributing ₹1 crore will be allotted the ‘Udayasthamana Seva’ ticket as a recognisance of their generosity. For more information, devotees can contact TTD Arjitham office on 0877-2263589 during working hours.