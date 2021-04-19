TTD tightens curbs on darshan at Tirumala temple

Tirumala

19 April 2021 23:37 IST

Pilgrims with valid darshan tokens alone are allowed into the hill town

The rapid surge in coronavirus infection across the country has its impact felt at the temple of Lord Venkateswara, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) tightening the curbs when it comes to allowing pilgrims to have darshan.

Reiterating that checking the second wave of the virus infection as paramount, the TTD slashed the issuance of Sarva Darshan tokens to 15,000 from 30,000 a day during the last week of March and imposed a complete ban on its issuance from April 12. The hundi income which was ₹3 crore a day is now around ₹2 crore after the enforcement of the limitations.

The TTD has already imposed restrictions in permitting the pilgrims to Tirumala. Pilgrims with valid darshan tokens are alone allowed to motor up to the hill town. They can either motor up on the same day or a day in advance any time after 1 p.m.

Similarly, those taking to the footpaths to the temple can trek either on the same day or a day in advance after 9 a.m. These initiatives have been taken to avoid congregation of more pilgrims atop the town.

Speculations are rife that the TTD may impose curbs on the issuance of ₹300 special entry darshan tickets which at present are issued around 30,000 a day. However, a decision is likely to be taken when the darshan tickets quota for the month of May will be released soon.

However, the TTD may not keep the temple out of bounds for the pilgrims unlike last year when the shrine remained closed for more than 80 days owing to the pandemic.