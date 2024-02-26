TTD terminates Ramana Dikshitulu from post of honorary chief priest of Tirumala temple

February 26, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has terminated A.V. Ramana Dikshitulu from the post of honorary chief priest of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

The TTD board of trustees, which met on February 26 (Monday), felt that Mr. Ramana Dikshitulu had inflicted ‘irreparable damage’ to the image of the institution by levelling baseless allegations against the TTD and its authorities, the senior and junior pontiffs, archakas and the potu workers. The Trust Board unanimously decided to terminate Mr. Ramana Dikshitulu from the post of honorary chief priest.

The TTD Trust Board also took strong exception to the way Mr. Ramana Dikshitulu tried to ‘malign Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the chief pontiff of Ahobilam Mutt by levelling baseless allegations”. The Trust Board felt that Mr. Ramana Dikshitulu’s outbursts had reached “intolerable levels and any laxity will further damage the reputation of the institution”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing the media, TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy said that the decision would come to effect immediately.

In a video that went viral on social media last week, Mr. Ramana Dikshitulu allegedly heaped allegations against the TTD authorities. He allegedly criticised the Chief Minister and the Ahobilam seer. However, in a post on social media platform ‘X’ later, he said the voice in the video in question was neither his nor did he make any critical remarks tarnishing the image of the TTD.

Mr. Ramana Dikshitulu was given the post of the honorary chief priest by the YSRCP government after he was forced to retire in 2018 during the TDP’s tenure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT