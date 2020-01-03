Andhra Pradesh

TTD team to select place for temple in Jammu

The newly formed Union Territory of Jammu will have a temple of Lord Venkateswara, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has said.

“The Jammu administration has identified two places for the purpose. An official team will tour both the places before taking up construction activity,” Mr. Singhal told the media here on Friday.

Mr. Singhal said the temple of Lord Venkateswara being constructed by the TTD in Visakhapatnam at a cost of ₹17 crore was nearing completion.

“If everything goes on expected lines, the construction of the temple, and development works worth ₹5 crore, will be completed by the end of this month,” he said.

The TTD also resolved to construct another temple in Mumbai at a cost of ₹30 crore by way of inviting donations from philanthropists, he added.

