TTD taking every step to ensure safe darshan, says Minister

Endowments Minister V. Srinivas has stated that the TTD is taking every step to make the ‘Srivari darshan’ “safe and corona-free” for the devotees.
After having darshan of Lord Venkateswara here on Friday, the Minister also inspected the Vaikuntam queue complex, Kalyanakatta (tonsuring centre) and Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Hall (free meal complex) to see for himself the arrangements made to keep the town safe. He found only 200 persons seated in the tonsuring and meal complex, where 1,000 persons were accommodated hitherto.
Addressing the media, he said the foolproof arrangements deserved commendation.
“Under the chairmanship of Y.V. Subba Reddy, the TTD authorities are taking all steps to ensure safety of the pilgrims by ensuring masks and social distancing,” he observed. He also pointed out that 10,000 devotees were opting for darshan, though 12,000 tickets were made available every day.
On the controversial episode of literature pertaining to an alien faith sneaking into the ‘Sapthagiri’ magazine, the Minister said it could be the handiwork of some vested interests who were out to defame the institution. The TTD had already filed a police complaint, he said. The Minister later participated in the ‘Sundarakanda Parayanam’ being organised at the Nada Neerajanam platform for global well-being and peace.
