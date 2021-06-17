TTD takes up improvement works on Alipiri footpath at a cost of ₹11 cr.

More than 20,000 devotees take this route to reach Tirumala temple on a daily basis

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to undertake balance improvement works along the Alipiri footpath at a cost of ₹11 crore.

The old footpath, generally preferred by pilgrims to reach the temple town, is 7.6 km long and has around 3,550 steps. More than 20,000 pilgrims take the footpath on an average daily and the number goes up to 40,000 on auspicious occasions.

The TTD has entrusted the works pertaining to the roof and footpath to the Reliance Industries which are in progress.

The cost of the entire project has been put at ₹25 crore and the latter has offer to bear the entire cost.

Project details

With the Reliance confining to the works related to the concrete ceiling of the roof, the TTD has decided to undertake the works such as dismantling the damaged structures, removal of debris, strengthening of the parapets with granite topping, improvements of the toilet blocks and construction of new blocks at identified locations, apart from the works relating to electrical, radio and broadcasting, shifting of CCTV/ OFC cables among others for a better aesthetic look, besides fixing the steel railings along the footpath.

All these works would incur an additional cost of ₹11 crore.

The TTD has resolved to meet the expenses from its budget for the 2021-22 financial year.

While the dismantling of the damaged structures have been completed, the works relating to the construction of new shelter are in progress. It is likely to be completed by the end of September.

Elakkayala mandapam

Meanwhile, the TTD has also decided to re-construct the Elakkayala mandapam along the trekking route and renovate the existing stone mandapams from Garudadri Nagar Cottages (GNC) to Central Reception Office (CRO) at Tirumala, after taking the strength and age of the structures into consideration.