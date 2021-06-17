TTD takes up balance improvement works on the Alipiri foot path

The TTD has resolved to take up balance improvement works along the Alipiri foot path at a cost of ₹ 11 crore.

The ancient foot path which is generally preferred by pilgrims in reaching up the temple town is 7.60 kilometers long and has around 3,550 steps. Over 20,000 pilgrims frequent the footpath on an average every day and on auspicious occasions the numbers cross 40,000 pilgrims.

The TTD has already entrusted the re-laying of over roof works along the foot path to Reliance Industries which are already under progress. The cost of the entire project is pegged at ₹ 25 crore and the latter has expressed its willingness to bear it on its own without burdening the TTD.

With the Reliance confining to over roof concrete ceiling the TTD decided to take up the balance works like dismantling the damaged structures, conveyance of debris, strengthening of the parapets with granite topping, improvements to the existing toilet blocks and construction of new blocks at identified locations, works relating to electrical, radio and broad casting, shifting of CCTV/ OFC cables, providing impervious coat over the RCC slab surface, plastering of columns, beams and ceiling in addition to painting and ornamental works to the columns for a better aesthetic look besides fixing of steel railings along the foot path on its own involving an additional cost of ₹ 11 crore.

While the dismantling of the damaged structures have been already completed the works relating to the construction of new shelter are in progress and are likely to be completed by the end of September 2021.

The TTD has resolved to meet the expenses from its 2021-22 year budget.

Meanwhile, the TTD has also decided to re-construct the Elakkayala mandapam on the trekking route and renovate all the existing stone mandapams from Garudadri Nagar Cottages (GNC) to Central Reception Office (CRO) at Tirumala after taking the strength and age of the structures into consideration.