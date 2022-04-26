TTD suspends technician for airing programmes of other channels

Special Correspondent April 26, 2022 11:29 IST

It held P. Ravikumar responsible for telecasting programmes of other channels on LED screens at Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board also issued a show cause notice to the assistant engineer of Radio and Broadcasting department | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board on Monday suspended P. Ravikumar, an assistant technician (grade-1) working with Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC), after it held him responsible for the alleged telecast of programmes of other electronic channels on its LED screens at Tirumala on April 22. A show-cause notice was also issued to the assistant engineer of the Radio and Broadcasting department, A.V.V. Krishna Prasad. TTD executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, who took a serious note of the unsavoury incident, had immediately instructed Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Narasimha Kishore to submit a report after a detailed inquiry into the episode. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage at the broadcasting section, command control center, and PAC-IV, the vigilance officials concluded that the incident occurred when Ravikumar's friend remained alone in the control room of the TV section.



