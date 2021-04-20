TTD suspends services of Sri Vari Sevaks

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday resolved to temporarily stall the services of Sri Vari Sevaks at the Lord Venkateswara temple and in Tirumala.

The decision was taken in the wake of a steep increase in coronavirus infection amid the growing concern with regard to the health of the sevaks (volunteers) who reach the town in hundreds from different parts of the country on a daily basis to serve the visiting pilgrims.

The decision is also applicable to all other formats of voluntary services being offered in Tirumala such as the Parakamani, senior citizens and laddu prasada seva. The TTD said that it would make know the resumption of the voluntary services in advance once the normalcy returns.

No golden chariot

Meanwhile, the TTD has cancelled the procession of golden chariot on April 25.

The procession of golden chariot is observed on the second day of the annual Vasanthotsavams scheduled to begin from April 24. Amid concerns of the pandemic, the TTD resolved to observe the three-day festivities in ekantham (private).

The annual spring festival is generally observed at the Vasanta Mandapam situated on the south-west corner of the hill temple, wherein the Snapana Thirumanjanam is performed to the processional deities.

In connection with the festival, the TTD has also dispensed of with the performance of all the day-time arjitha sevas (virtual) inside the temple.