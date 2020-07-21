TTD suspends issuing of Sarva darshan tokens

The Tirumla Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has temporarily dispensed with the issuing of time slot Sarva Darshan tokens from Tuesday.

The decision comes in the wake of the district administration taking a serious view of the sharp rise in the COVID-19 positive cases in Tirupati and declaring the entire town as a containment zone, besides announcing a total lockdown for 14 days.

The darshan tokens are issued on a day-to-day basis at the Bhudevi complex near Alipiri Bus Station at Tirupati for the common pilgrims who reach the town for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara without any prior arrangements.

The TTD has been issuing 3,000 tokens under current booking system in addition to 9,000 online special entry darshan tokens daily.

Meanwhile, the TTD has claimed that the date of resumption of the system would be announced after the return of normalcy.