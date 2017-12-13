TTD suspends ‘arjitha sevas’ for five days from Dec. 28

With the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadasi, Dwadasi and the New Year’s Day coming in a row, the TTD has resolved to suspend all ‘arjitha sevas’ being performed inside the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara for five days from December 28.

It has also suspended all kinds of privileged darshan formats like those extended to senior and special citizens, parents with infants and the ‘divya darshan’ tokens issued to those reaching the town on foot during the five-day period.

Briefing the media, Tirumala-based TTD JEO K.S. Srinivasa Raju on Tuesday said the management was leaving no stone unturned in meeting the requirements of the devotees, as the rush was expected to peak during the period.

With Vaikuntha Ekadasi falling on Friday (December 29), the VIP darshan will commence at 5.30 a.m. while the common pilgrims will be allowed for darshan at 8 a.m.

Only those who fall under the protocol category will be entertained and tickets will be allocated to them not exceeding six depending upon their stature.

After the VIP slot, the general darshan lines will be operated uninterruptedly for two days with brief intervals for carrying out the mandatory temple rituals.