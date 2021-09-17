TTD sub-enquiry offices to get battery operated cars

Officials told to address pilgrims’ complaints in stipulated time

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Thursday asked the officials to provide battery operated cars to all the sub-enquiry offices.

There are various sub-enquiry offices atop the temple town where the allotment of cottages and rest houses are made. Pilgrims make the bookings at these offices as the rental tariff is cheap.

“Provisions of battery operated cars at these officers can serve a large section of devotees,” said Mr. Jawahar Reddy.

At a high-level meeting with heads of various departments at Annamaiah Bhavan, Mr. Jawahar Reddy and TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy reviewed the functioning of the complaint tracking system and asked the officials concerned to record every complaint online and address them in stipulated time.

The TTD EO wanted that attenders working at various rest houses be referred to as ‘Bhaktha Sahayaks’ and their duty should be to assist pilgrims.

Mr. Jawahar also paid a visit to the S.V. Museum, Gosala, Bata Gangamma temple and the rest house for the potu workers. CVSO Gopinath Jatti, in-charge chief engineer Nageswar Rao accompanied Mr. Jawahar Reddy during his visit.