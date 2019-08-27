TTD students roped in for parakamani service

To tackle the problem of absenteeism in ‘parakamani’ (the process of sorting out of offerings made into the temple hundi), the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) has issued orders to authorities of various degree colleges under its fold to depute interested students for the job.

The hundi at Lord Venkateswara temple nets an income of more than ₹3 crore on an average daily. The proceeds received from the temple hundi also includes several tons of coins of various denominations. This apart, the management also nets several quintals of coins from over a dozen-and-a-half temples under its belt in the district.

Till recently, the TTD employees were normally deputed for parakamani duty at Tirumala. But unfortunately, the growing reluctance among the employees to attend to the task has turned a bane on management.

The TTD had earlier tried in vain to seek a solution to the problem by handing over the job of counting of coins to the employees in Tirupati. The move rather resulted in the piling up of coins that, at one stage, crossed ₹20 crore. This time, the TTD has decided to give a try with its students.

According to the orders, which have come into force from Monday, about 50 students in two batches have been roped in for the duty at Tirumala, while an equivalent number have attended to counting coins at Tirupati. An additional batch of 25 students would be pressed into service at Tirupati on every Thursday.

Freebies

The students attending the parakamani duty will be be provided with free transportation facilities and served with free breakfast, lunch and snacks every day. Those attending to parakamani at Tirumala will be provided with darshan of the deity and four laddus at a subsidized cost of ₹5 each. The traditional dhoti with which the duty has to be attended will be provided by TTD and every batch of 25 students will be attended by a lecturer from their respective colleges.