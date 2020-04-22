TTD stops release of funds to districts

The TTD has decided to withdraw the release of ₹1 crore to every district in the State.

The decision comes in the wake of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines on April 15 with regard to certain relaxations to the workers and daily wage earners in the areas not declared as containment zones.

Free food packets

The TTD had earlier pronounced allocation of funds to enable the district administrations to take up distribution of free food packets to the migrant workers and destitute persons in their respective regions.

But with the new guidelines coming into force from April 20, the TTD decided to hold back the release of funds.

When contacted, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said the decision was taken in consultation with TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and member-trustees.

In the same vein, he said the TTD also arrived at a decision to stop distribution of free food packets in and around Tirupati, a task it had been doing since the pronouncement of lockdown. He, however, said the requirements of the poor and needy would be taken care of.