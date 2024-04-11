ADVERTISEMENT

TTD staff told to overcome stress to serve devotees better

April 11, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

SVETA Director Bhumana Subramanyam Reddy introduces motivational speaker Satya Nagesh (seated) at the training programme for TTD employees in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Noted motivational speaker Satya Nagesh has appealed to the employees and officers of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to overcome stress and fatigue to serve the devotees in a better way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the employees at a programme organised by TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Employees Training Academy (SVETA) here on Thursday, he conducted a lively interactive session by providing attractive slides to drive home his point.

With thousands of devotees visiting the Tirumala shrine on any given day and the likelihood of the employees channelising their anger and frustration on the devotees if they got mentally disturbed, Mr. Nagesh offered tips to stay cool and manage exigencies.

Presiding over the session, SVETA director Bhumana Subramanyam Reddy announced that the employees would receive training on cybercrime, social media misinformation, etc., and that a mental health awareness programme would also be conducted for the priests working in various temples and drivers wielding the wheel of various vehicles in the TTD’s transportation department, keeping in mind their health condition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US