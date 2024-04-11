GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TTD staff told to overcome stress to serve devotees better

April 11, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
SVETA Director Bhumana Subramanyam Reddy introduces motivational speaker Satya Nagesh (seated) at the training programme for TTD employees in Tirupati on Thursday.

SVETA Director Bhumana Subramanyam Reddy introduces motivational speaker Satya Nagesh (seated) at the training programme for TTD employees in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Noted motivational speaker Satya Nagesh has appealed to the employees and officers of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to overcome stress and fatigue to serve the devotees in a better way.

Addressing the employees at a programme organised by TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Employees Training Academy (SVETA) here on Thursday, he conducted a lively interactive session by providing attractive slides to drive home his point.

With thousands of devotees visiting the Tirumala shrine on any given day and the likelihood of the employees channelising their anger and frustration on the devotees if they got mentally disturbed, Mr. Nagesh offered tips to stay cool and manage exigencies.

Presiding over the session, SVETA director Bhumana Subramanyam Reddy announced that the employees would receive training on cybercrime, social media misinformation, etc., and that a mental health awareness programme would also be conducted for the priests working in various temples and drivers wielding the wheel of various vehicles in the TTD’s transportation department, keeping in mind their health condition.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.