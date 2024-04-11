TTD staff told to overcome stress to serve devotees better

April 11, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Noted motivational speaker Satya Nagesh has appealed to the employees and officers of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to overcome stress and fatigue to serve the devotees in a better way.

Addressing the employees at a programme organised by TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Employees Training Academy (SVETA) here on Thursday, he conducted a lively interactive session by providing attractive slides to drive home his point.

With thousands of devotees visiting the Tirumala shrine on any given day and the likelihood of the employees channelising their anger and frustration on the devotees if they got mentally disturbed, Mr. Nagesh offered tips to stay cool and manage exigencies.

Presiding over the session, SVETA director Bhumana Subramanyam Reddy announced that the employees would receive training on cybercrime, social media misinformation, etc., and that a mental health awareness programme would also be conducted for the priests working in various temples and drivers wielding the wheel of various vehicles in the TTD’s transportation department, keeping in mind their health condition.