TTD slaps case against BJP leader

The Tirumala Two Town police registered a case against BJP leader Sadineni Yamini for making controversial remarks against the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The case was booked based on a complaint filed by the TTD’s vigilance department.

Ms.Yamini had expressed displeasure over the TTD’s official broadcaster Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) for not airing live the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya. The TTD immediately clarified that the channel could not air the Ayodhya event as it had to live telecast the Srivari Kalyanotsavam conducted daily at Tirumala, which is followed by thousands of viewers.

As her comment gave rise to a slew of remarks from various quarters, the TTD decided to go a step further and filed a complaint. A case was registered under sections 505(2) and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.